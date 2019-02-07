Before Spring Training, James Fegan talks White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is one player that has been on White Sox fans minds since the end of 2018 and into the first month-and-a-half of 2019.

That's Manny Machado, who still remains a free agent as Spring Training is now creeping closer and closer. No one is sure when he will finally make his decision or if it even happens before March.

But there are other topics to discuss with the White Sox as they get ready to start their third year of rebuilding. From Eloy Jimenez to the other young prospects, the team has work to do with or without Manny in the lineup.

