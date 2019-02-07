Patrick Mooney looks ahead to Cubs’ Spring Training & the 2019 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - To be frank, this hasn't been one of the better offseasons for the Cubs, and it's not all about additions the team has or hasn't made.

There was the decision to offer a contract to Addison Russell, the racially insensitive emails from Joe Ricketts that caused a stir among the fan base. The team's perceived lack of pursuit of Bryce Harper or other major free agents, the uncertain future of Joe Maddon after the season, and bullpen worries have all made for a bit of angst as Spring Training gets ready to begin.

Yet a number of strong players remain from the World Series won just three years ago, coming off a 95-win season which they made the playoffs for a fourth-straight season.

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic Chicago will follow this season from start to finish in 2019 and before workouts start in Arizona, he joined Sports Feed on Thursday.