1-year-old on life support after shot in head; $6000 reward offered to find gunman

CHICAGO -- A $6,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the gunman who shot a 1-year-old boy in the head on the South Side.

The family of the boy, who goes by "Chase," said he is currently on life support and "it is not looking good."

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9900 block of South Throop Street in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

According to police, the child was sitting in the rear passenger side of a parked vehicle when a "dark older model sedan" pulled up next to the vehicle and someone inside fired shots, striking the boy in the head.

The boy was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park in critical condition and was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.

There were other children in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. No one else was hurt.

No one is in custody.

St. Sabina's Father Michael Pfleger is offering a $5,000 for information to help find the gunman, and community activist Andrew Holmes is contributing $1,000 to that reward.

The family is urging anyone with information to contact police.