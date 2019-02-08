Army veteran, 60, found severely beaten inside Hazel Crest home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL CREST, Ill. — A U.S. Army veteran is clinging to life Friday after relatives found him severely beaten inside his south suburban Hazel Crest home.

Mary Cross, 19, said she found her father slumped over his couch Thursday morning at his home near 168th Street and Orchard Ridge Avenue. Keith Chamble, 60, was wearing only one slipper; his face was covered in blood.

Doctors said Chamble, a retired correctional sergeant and U.S. Army veteran, suffered blunt force trauma to his head. He underwent surgery and was still on life support Friday.

According to relatives, his wallet, phone and SUV were missing. The vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, was later found several blocks away.

Now, the family is asking anyone with answers to come forward.

"For someone who gave his entire life," goddaughter Shanae Cross said, "protect him in this way."

Hazel Crest police continue to investigate. The home has several surveillance cameras. It was not immediately clear whether police have been able to access any footage.

Chamble’s relatives said the veteran was given a one percent chance of survival. They’re praying for a miracle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazel Crest police at 708-335-9600.