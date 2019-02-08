CPS to pay $4M to family of 14-year-old who drowned at Chicago high school

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools have agreed to pay $4 million to the family of a special education student who drowned.

Rosario Gomez, 14, had autism and was a student at Kennedy High School when he died in 2017.

According to The Sun-Times, at least three students tried to notify teachers that Gomez was at the bottom of the school’s swimming pool.They were either ignored or told it was just a kid holding his breath.

Gomez was pulled unconscious from the pool a few minutes later, and died later at the hospital.

His family sued, saying the district failed him.