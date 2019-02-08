Dozens of residents displaced in apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND, Ind. -- A large apartment complex in Highland, Indiana was damaged in a fire Friday.

The fire broke out in around 3 p.m. in a three story apartment building in the 9500 block of Hampton Drive.

The fire spread between the second and third floor.

The entire building was evacuated. 24 apartment units total. 75 to 100 residents were displaced.

Firefighters worked for roughly five hours to put the blaze out and fought the fire defensively from outside because the building wasn't stable.

The weather was also a huge challenge.

“It's hard to fight fires in this kind of weather,” Highland Fire Chief Bill Timmer said. “Everything from the hoses freezing out the ground to the guys slipping and falling to everything in between.”

Fire officials do not know the cause yet or exactly in which unit the fire started. The state fire marshal’s office will be stepping in to investigate.

The Red Cross is also here helping with temporary housing.