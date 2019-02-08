Man stabbed in eye on CTA bus after pushing man who fell asleep on him, police say

CHICAGO — Police have released surveillance pictures of a man who allegedly stabbed another CTA passenger in the face.

The incident happened in the 300 block of North Cicero Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The 48-year-old victim was on a southbound Cicero Avenue bus when he pushed a man off of him who had fallen asleep.

The man woke up and pulled out a knife, then stabbed the victim in the right eye, according to police.

The victim also suffered a cut to his hand as he tried to defend himself. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.