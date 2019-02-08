Naperville police release dashcam video of officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — The Naperville Police Department released a dashcam video showing an officer-involved shooting, and a man who they say pointed a gun at officers.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion advised.

It happened on Jan. 23 in a parking lot on West Ogden.

Naperville police say their officers did everything they could to get the suspect to put the gun down. In the video, you can hear an officer say, "You just gotta drop the gun and I can help you."

A second view from another dash cam shows the man stand up and point a gun before officers opened fire.

The man survived and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The shooting is under investigation.

The officer who fired is on administrative duty until the investigation is over.