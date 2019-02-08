Woman, 58, shot in home invasion in Back of the Yards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 58-year-old woman was shot during a home invasion Friday in Back of the Yards, police said.

The woman and her husband, 54, were home in the 4500 block of South Honore Street when they heard a knock on the door about 3:20 p.m. Friday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Three men were at the door, police said. All were strangers; two had visible face tattoos.

The couple immediately closed the door, according to authorities. That's when the three men tried to push their way inside and opened fire — grazing the 58-year-old woman in her hand.

The woman was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital, police said.

No one was in custody.

Detectives are investigating.