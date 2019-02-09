2019 Chicago Auto Show kicks off with concept cars, vintage rides

CHICAGO — The 2019 Chicago Auto Show opened Saturday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting from Gov. JB Pritzker.
From bold colors to stunning concept cars, from vintage rides to modern favorites — this year’s auto show doesn’t disappoint.
It’s a chance for families to keep traditions going and browse everything the auto industry has to offer for the new year. There are more interactive displays this year and a chance to experience a test ride firsthand.
The show runs through Feb. 18. For more information, visit chicagoautoshow.com.
WGN’s Mike Lowe was on site Saturday. Here are some of the highlights: