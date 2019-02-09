2019 Chicago Auto Show kicks off with concept cars, vintage rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The 2019 Chicago Auto Show opened Saturday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting from Gov. JB Pritzker.

From bold colors to stunning concept cars, from vintage rides to modern favorites — this year’s auto show doesn’t disappoint.

It’s a chance for families to keep traditions going and browse everything the auto industry has to offer for the new year. There are more interactive displays this year and a chance to experience a test ride firsthand.

The show runs through Feb. 18. For more information, visit chicagoautoshow.com.

WGN’s Mike Lowe was on site Saturday. Here are some of the highlights:

This @INFINITIUSA concept car, kown simply as the Prototype 10, is a one-seater. It’s look inspired by a 1930s race car with a bold stance and agressive curves. This is an all-electric vehicle, bringing the past and future together. @WGNNews #CAS19 pic.twitter.com/Sn8aPIS820 — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) February 9, 2019

This vintage @Chicago_Police squad car is on display at the @ChiAutoShow. It’s a ‘57 @chevrolet Model 150. CPD vehicles were black and white until 1960, when they switched the iconic #Chicago flag colors. Vehicle No. 220 operated out of the old Wabash District station. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/JZ8mj7mHAA — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) February 9, 2019

They don’t make ‘em like they used to. This 1959 @Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz convertible boasted the tallest tail fins ever on a production vehicle, making it an instant classic. It’s on display with the new Caddys at the @ChiAutoShow. #CAS19 @WGNNews @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/Od7S3Fihsk — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) February 9, 2019

Hundreds of thousands of visitors to the @ChiAutoShow leave their fingerprints all over the vehicles. That’s why there’s a team of “constant cleaners” wiping away the smudges. That’s why the cars always look like they’re ready for the showroom. @WGNNews @WGNNews #CAS19 pic.twitter.com/mHtlFAMM2h — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) February 9, 2019

The @ChiAutoShow was first staged in 1901. It’s the largest auto show in North America. It’ll bring nearly one million visitors to McCormick Place over the course of its ten day run. Virtually every brand of vehicle is represented. @WGNMorningNews @WGNNews #CAS19 pic.twitter.com/jHuas9YDNZ — Mike Lowe (@MikeLoweReports) February 9, 2019