Burke get $1500 in questionable property tax breaks

CHICAGO — Some questionable property tax breaks for embattled Alderman Ed Burke.

The Sun Times reports the 14th ward alderman got $1500 in tax breaks on his home and office building last year that the new Cook County Assessor can’t explain.

The assessment appeals for Burke’s home and a building he owns were rejected in 2015 and 2016.

But in 2017, his home and office assessments were lowered by about $70,000 and the assessor’s office says his firm offered neighborhood property appraisals that weren’t comparable, leaving questions as to why his assessments were lowered.

Burke is under federal investigation. He’s accused of using his political power to leverage business for his property tax appeals firm.