Candidates for Mayor: Garry McCarthy
-
Fallout from Burke charges felt in mayoral race; Council proposes reforms
-
Order of names determined for Chicago mayor primary ballot
-
Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green drops out of race
-
Former Vice President Al Gore endorses Bill Daley in Chicago mayoral race
-
Mayoral forums get heated with election three weeks away
-
-
Susana Mendoza announces bid for Chicago mayor after winning comptroller race
-
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush endorses Bill Daley for Chicago mayor
-
Chicago Ald. Ed Burke says he’ll seek re-election in Instagram video
-
12 Chicago mayoral candidates discuss policy at UIC Forum
-
Mayoral candidates excluded from Fox 32 Chicago TV debate lash out
-
-
Poll: Preckwinkle, Daley leading the pack in Chicago mayoral race
-
Cory Booker announces he is running for president
-
Aldermanic candidate accuses House Speaker Mike Madigan of election fraud