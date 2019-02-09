Salvation Army donates winter boots, socks to Chicago kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Over the last six years, Toyota and the Salvation Army have given away more than 1,000 pairs of boots and socks to families in need in Chicago.

On Saturday, kids left a Salvation Army shelter in Uptown with smiles on their faces and new shoes on their feet.

“Being able to provide boots and socks for your family to make it through the rest of the winter is the least we can do to help you through these tough times,” Paige Barton of Toyota told families.

Ivory Bates, a mother of four, said: “It’s a struggle to get boots for all four of them at the same time. … I appreciate it."