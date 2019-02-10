1-year-old shot in head remains on life support, $35,000 reward offered for information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A family is praying for a miracle Sunday night, as one-year-old Dejohn Irving remains in very critical condition after he was shot in the head during a drive-by three days ago.

This past Thursday, the one-year-old, known as Chase to his family, was sitting in a car with his two siblings, his mother, and his grandmother on the Far South Side when someone shot into their car, hitting the one-year-old in the head. His family says he's been on life support in Comer Children's Hospital all weekend.

While police originally thought it might be a case of mistaken identity, they now say the boy’s mother might have been the intended target. Police have been pressing the public for more information, and a reward of nearly $35,000 is currently being offered.

Police also released photos of a car they think might have been involved.

“We need some solid, concrete information," community activist Andrew Holmes said.