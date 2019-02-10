Blackhawks extend their winning streak to 7 after win over the Red Wings

CHICAGO – Three weeks ago, it was viewed as a nice moment on a Sunday afternoon when they picked up a victory at the United Center.

That was against the Capitals – the defending Stanley Cup champions – and the Blackhawks’ 8-5 victory snapped a five-game losing streak. It was more of a moral victory for a team that appeared in a rebuild the rest of the season and that coupled with a win two days later of the Islanders gave the Blackhawks some momentum before the All-Star break.

But on this Sunday, a victory by Jeremy Colliton’s team continued their longest winning streak of the season and keeps them right in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Dominik Kahun’s two goals along with an assist on linemate Dylan Strome’s highlighted his big day in which the Blackhawks made an early lead stand up in a 5-2 victory at the United Center. It’s now seven-in-a-row for the Blackhawks, keeping them within four points of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Patrick Kane added a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 14, and Cam Ward’s 43 saves helped to hold off a late Red Wings rally in another successful Sunday for the Blackhawks.