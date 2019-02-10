City to release report on its response to historic cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It's been about a week and a half since the polar vortex hit Chicago causing pipes to burst, power outages and a host of other problems. On Sunday, the city is expected to release a report on its response to the cold.

For two days, the City of Chicago nearly stopped. Businesses and schools closed as Chicago saw record temperatures that made it feel like 50 below zero in some instances.

Although most people stayed home, the city placed a large focus on social services that catered to vulnerable populations like the homeless, seniors and those with disabilities.

The city said it performed more than 70,000 well-being checks on residents during that period. More than 900 complaints of no heat were addressed, and the city created more than 270 warming shelters in neighborhoods across Chicago.

The Office of Emergency Management became the central hub for coordinated efforts. That’s where the mayor met with department heads to discuss and address the latest needs — everything from snow and ice removal to water main breaks.

Prior to temperatures dropping to those dangerous levels, leaders also made a decision to dispatch five warming buses for the homeless and added more than 500 shelter beds.

The city is compiling this report, in the hopes of capturing best practices and lessons learned for future extreme weather situations.