For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Snow moves out, weather could affect multiple commutes this week
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Snow on the way this weekend, warmup likely next week
-
Winter Storm Warning issued for entire Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday
-
Winter Storm Watch to begin Friday; Heaviest snow expected overnight into Saturday
-
Seasonably cool week ahead of cold, possibly stormy weekend
-
-
Wintry mix of ice, rain and snow to last overnight, threaten morning commute
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Warmer weather returns for the week