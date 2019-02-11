Jeff Arnold discusses a number of topics on Monday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a major question that Bears' fans had after a successful 2018 season, and it's one that presented a a lot of debate.

Kareem Hunt could make a major impact in the team's backfield, but the video showing him kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February of 2018 created a major moral dilemma for the franchise.

In the end, it's a moot point, as the Browns signed the running back to a one-year deal. He now waits to see the results of the NFL's investigation into the incident, which will likely lead to a lengthy suspension.

Jeff Arnold of the New York Times and MLB.com discussed that story along with MLB Spring Training on Sports Feed Monday with Josh Frydman.

