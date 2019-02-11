Scott King discusses the Blackhawks’ seven-game winning streak on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - To think just a few weeks ago that fans were already thinking about how high of a draft pick the Blackhawks might be able to get in June.

Now fans have the chance to think about playing some hockey this Spring instead of heading home for a second-straight postseason.

That's what a seven-game win streak does for a team that was at the bottom of the Western Conference in early January. By no means are they assured of getting one of those Wild Card spots, but the success is a pleasant surprise for Jeremy Colliton's team.

