For the latest weather updates visit wgntv.com/weather.
A sweet warm up on Valentine’s Day – then back to cold
-
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Windy Tuesday brings in chilly January days
-
Warmer weather returns for the week