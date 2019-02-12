Kevin Jackman discusses a number of topics on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When you cover a number of topics in the city, you're going to talk about a number of them when you appear on Sports Feed.

Kevin Jackman of Newsradio 780 did so during his second time on the show on Tuesday. The conversation started on the Cubs and White Sox, then eventually transitioned into talk on the Bulls and then to the Bears.

It gave Jarrett Payton and Josh Frymdan a lot to talk about on the show with the anchor and reporter, and the did so over two segments on the show. You can watch Kevin's discussion with the guys on Tuesday in the video above or below.