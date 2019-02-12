Metra riders grow frustrated with continued delays, disruptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It’s been a rough few weeks for South Suburb train travelers.

The ice storm forced trains to be canceled again Tuesday morning for Metra Electric and South Shore Line riders.

The train lines were running modified schedule and last week trains had to be stopped for several days on both lines as well.

Metra Spokesman Michael Gillis said they try to prevent the lines from freezing but it wasn’t possible Monday night.

“The polar vortex a couple weeks ago was a different issue on that line,” Gillis said. “And then we had a derailment problem on that line. Ice storms happen maybe once or twice year that you get that freezing rain that accumulates on the line. … if we know (ice is) going to happen overnight we try to run trains during the night to keep the wires moving. We couldn’t do that last night because it hit before we even finished our schedule yesterday.”

And because of the inconvenience from the polar vortex, South Shore Line is offering a 10% discount on monthly pass purchases for the month of March.

Metra is offering free rides this weekend as a way to help people who may have been stir crazy due to all of the winter weather.