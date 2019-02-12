Police receive redacted phone records from Jussie Smollett regarding reported attack

CHICAGO — Chicago police say they still need more information from actor Jussie Smollett who reported he was attacked two weeks ago.

Smollett said he was talking to his manager on his phone when two men yelled slurs, put a rope around his neck and hit him.

Investigators requested phone records from both men, but they were given a redacted document file and a cellphone screenshot of phone calls.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said this evidence was insufficient, and they will need more information.

A representative for Smollett released the following statement:

“Jussie is the victim here, which has been stated by the Superintendent of Police. Jussie has voluntarily provided his phone records from within an hour of the attack and given multiple statements to police. Chicago PD has repeatedly informed us that they find Jussie’s account of what happened that night consistent and credible. Superintendent Johnson has been clear from day one that Jussie is a victim. We are continuing to work closely with the Chicago PD and remain confident that they will find Jussie’s attackers and bring them to justice. “Any redacted information was intended to protect the privacy of personal contacts or high-profile individuals not relevant to the attack. “Chicago Police have not told us that they are rejecting any records, nor have they expressed concerns about the records to us. Therefore, we don’t feel compelled to be bated into responding to uncorroborated press reports. We are dealing directly with the Chicago Police Department.”

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that an empty hot sauce bottle filled with a clear liquid was found near the scene of the reported attack, and that it smelled like bleach.

The Post turned the bottle over to Chicago police.