Candidates for Mayor: La Shawn Ford
-
Candidates for treasurer of Chicago debate on Politics Tonight
-
Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green drops out of race
-
12 Chicago mayoral candidates discuss policy at UIC Forum
-
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush endorses Bill Daley for Chicago mayor
-
Poll: Preckwinkle, Daley leading the pack in Chicago mayoral race
-
-
Fallout from Burke charges felt in mayoral race; Council proposes reforms
-
Chicago Ald. Ed Burke says he’ll seek re-election in Instagram video
-
Former Vice President Al Gore endorses Bill Daley in Chicago mayoral race
-
Order of names determined for Chicago mayor primary ballot
-
Cory Booker announces he is running for president
-
-
Aldermanic candidate accuses House Speaker Mike Madigan of election fraud
-
Candidates for Mayor: Lori Lightfoot
-
Candidates for Mayor: Garry McCarthy