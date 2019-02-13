Cat Garcia talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's just the opening days of a very, very long baseball season that's ahead for both the Cubs and the White Sox in 2019.

But already there are plenty of storylines for both teams as they head to Arizona for spring training, where they'll be till the end of March getting ready for the regular season.

Cat Garcia of Yahoo Sports will be following all of those angles all season and she discussed each team on Sports Feed on Wednesday evening. You can watch her entire conversation on the Cubs & White Sox with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.