Memorial service held for slain CPD commander Paul Bauer on 1-year anniversary of death

Posted 6:01 AM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, February 13, 2019

CHICAGO — A memorial service was held to mark the anniversary of the death of a Chicago police commander who was shot and killed while chasing a suspect.

A noon Wednesday, police chaplains led the service at the Thompson Center in honor of Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was killed there on Feb. 13, 2018.

The 53-year-old Bauer was walking to City Hall when he heard a call on his radio that a man was running from other officers. Bauer spotted the man and chased him down a staircase where, during a struggle, Bauer was shot six times.

The suspected gunman, 45-year-old Shomari Legghette, has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges and is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

