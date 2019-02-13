South Shore residents getting much-needed grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- After living nearly six years in a food desert, residents on the east side of Chicago's South Shore neighborhood are getting a new grocery store.

The owners of Niles-based Shop and Save have agreed to bring a fresh food store to the site of a vacant Dominick's in the Jeffrey Plaza shopping center at 71st Street and Jeffrey Boulevard.

Dominick's closed all of its stores in late 2013, and since then, residents have had to travel more than a mile to get groceries.

The new Shop and Save is expected to open in the Fall.