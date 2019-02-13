The Brewers have another ‘Wisconsin Resident Only’ presale for Cubs games in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The nickname “Wrigley North” wasn’t something the Milwaukee Brewers liked to hear when people talked about their ballpark during games against the Cubs.

So they decided to have a “Wisconsin Resident Only” presale for games against their rivals to the South in an effort to get more fans of the home team in the seats.

In 2019, they’re bringing the program back.

Any claims that this presale is an attempt to prevent Cubs fans from getting Brewers tickets are… well, pretty accurate, actually. The presale begins tomorrow at 9am CT. Details: https://t.co/qJjhicT3OY pic.twitter.com/OpdmrnOcZL — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 13, 2019

Once again, the Brewers are holding a presale for their games against the Cubs at Miller Park for the 2019 season. Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, only those fans that live in Wisconsin will be allowed to buy tickets to any of the ten games against Chicago, with the presale lasting till 11:59 p.m. Friday.

“If last season’s Game 163 taught us anything, it’s that every single game matters – especially in a rivalry like this,” is what’s written on the Brewers on the presale page. “And, while we don’t dislike all Cubs fans, we just really prefer when Miller Park is packed to the brim with Brewers faithful.”

In 2018 the teams met ten times in Milwaukee with each team winning five. The Brewers beat the games in Game 163 at Wrigley Field to win the National League Central division.