Cheryl Raye Stout talks Cubs and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - We're coming towards the middle of the first week of spring training, and the amount of topics to talk about only grows.

Unlike past years, it may actually be the White Sox who are part of the biggest storylines in baseball this year: The continued wait for the signing of Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

Meanwhile the Cubs are dealing with their own issues on and off the field as they go for a fifth-straight playoff appearance.

Cheryl Raye Stout of WBEZ will be following the teams throughout this season and she discussed a few of these topics on Sports Feed Thursday. Watch her discussion with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur in the video above or below.