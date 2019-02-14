All lanes reopen on IB Kennedy Expressway after shooting investigation

CHICAGO — All inbound local lanes of the Kennedy Expressway have reopened at Diversey Avenue after a shooting investigation.
A man and a woman were shot around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
A 20-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, and a 19-year-old male was transported in critical condition. Both are being treated for gunshot wounds.
All lanes of the Kennedy were shut down between Diversey and Fullerton for a shooting investigation, but have now reopened.
No one is in custody.
Expect delays in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.