For the latest weather updates visit wgntv.com/weather.
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Record low possible with dangerous wind chill overnight, temperatures rise Thursday
-
Temperatures drop, heavy snow possible this weekend
-
-
Chilly through the weekend, some snow possible
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Winter Storm Watch to begin Friday; Heaviest snow expected overnight into Saturday
-
-
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
Freezing drizzle Wednesday night, snow possible as temperatures drop
-
Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow likely this weekend