At least 1 dead in Aurora shooting; 4 officers and multiple civilians wounded

AURORA, Ill. — Four police officers and multiple civilians were wounded in an active shooter situation in west suburban Aurora, city officials confirmed.

A spokesman with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said at least one person is dead. No additional details were immediately available.

Aurora police about 3:30 p.m. Friday said the scene had been secured and that the shooter was no longer a threat to the area. About a half hour earlier, city officials said the shooter had been apprehended.

An active shooter situation was first reported about 1:45 p.m. Friday near Highland Avenue and Prairie Street. There are several businesses in that area, including Henry Pratt Company. The streets in the area are closed.

A city spokesman said there were multiple civilian casualties, but provided no additional information.

Rush Copley Medical Center said it received two patients who were being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Kane County’s SWAT team, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, ATF, the FBI and local police departments responded.

West Aurora School District 129 said it would allow students to leave schools sometime after 4 p.m. Friday. The school system earlier in the day announced students were sheltering in place for their safety on a soft lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.