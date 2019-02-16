Victims identified in Aurora shooting; gunman had prior felony conviction

AURORA, Ill. — Police have identified the five people gunned down by a co-worker at an Aurora industrial complex Friday.

The shooting began about 1:25 p.m. Friday at Henry Pratt Company, a 29,000-square-foot manufacturing warehouse at 641 Archer Ave. in west suburban Aurora, according to Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

The alleged gunman, 45-year-old Gary Martin, was being fired. He had a prior felony conviction in Mississippi for aggravated assault; he was not licensed to own or carry a gun. Police fatally shot Martin.

The deceased victims are:

Clayton Parks, of Elgin, Ill., a human resources manager

Trevor Wehner, of DeKalb, Ill., a human resources intern and student at Northern Illinois University

Russell Beyer, of Yorkville, Ill., a mold operator

Vicente Juarez, of Oswego, Ill., a stock room attendant and fork lift operator

Josh Pinkard, of Oswego, Ill., a plant manager.

A sixth employee, a man, was shot and wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. Five Aurora police officers were also shot and wounded in Friday’s attack; all are expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The entire incident Friday lasted roughly 90 minutes. Police said Martin retreated into the building to hide after his initial exchange of gunfire with officers.

Vitalant blood centers are asking people to donate blood in coming days. Centers across the country shipped 70 “blood components” to the Chicago area Friday. Blood drives are scheduled for Saturday in Bolingbrook, and Monday in St. Charles. For more information, visit vitalant.org.

Kane County’s SWAT team, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the ATF, the FBI and local police departments responded to the scene Friday.