‘I’ll remember him forever’: Vigil held in honor of Aurora shooting victims

AURORA, Ill. — Hundreds attended a prayer vigil Sunday afternoon in remembrance of five people gunned down by a co-worker who was being fired in suburban Aurora on Friday.

Crosses were put up in memory of Vicente Juarez, Trevor Wehner, Josh Pinkard, Clayton Parks and Beyer Russell, as family members, friends and strangers gathered to remember the victims.

"It just means a lot that it doesn’t matter what banner you’re under but that we can all be one family," attendee Diane Johnson said.

Members of the Juarez family said it meant so much to them for the community to come together and remember forklift operator Vincente Juarez, who was killed in the shooting.

"It’s amazing how fast things can happen," his nephew Miguel said. "I’ll remember him forever."

Pastors represented each of the victims, speaking of them with love and sadness. As the rain changed to snow, one pastor said to consider all of the men who died as snowflakes floating to the ground to console their loved ones.

"To see what is happening to our country and our great nation was disturbing to all of us Americans," Aurora Police Department Chaplain Ed Doepel said.

Police said gunman Gary Martin, 45, likely brought his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun to work Friday afternoon because he knew he was being fired from his job of 15 years. Martin, who was convicted in 1995 of aggravated assault, was not licensed to own or carry a gun.

After a background search revealed the conviction in Mississippi, Martin's FOID card was revoked but authorities never confiscated his gun.

The victims were identified Saturday as:

Clayton Parks, of Elgin, Ill., a human resources manager who began working at Henry Pratt in November;

Trevor Wehner, 21, of DeKalb, Ill., a human resources intern and student at Northern Illinois University;

Russell Beyer, of Yorkville, Ill., a union chairman who worked at Henry Pratt for more than 20 years;

Vicente Juarez, of Oswego, Ill., a stock room attendant and fork lift operator who had been with the company since 2006;

and Josh Pinkard, of Oswego, Ill., a plant manager from Alabama who moved to Aurora last year.

A sixth employee and five Aurora police officers were also shot. All but one of the officers were released from the hospital as of Sunday afternoon, the police department said on Facebook.

"One officer remains in good condition at an area hospital where he continues to recover from gunshot wounds to his lower extremity. We are hopeful for his release soon," the department said.

A sixth officer was treated for a minor injury sustained during the incident, but police said the injury was not related to gunfire.

Martin was previously arrested by Aurora police officers on six different occasions, including for domestic violence and traffic incidents, according to police. His last arrest in Aurora was for violating an order of protection in 2008.

"I can’t help but have an emotion of failure to some degree. I promise to expedite the programs we have been working on to place more barriers against this ever happening again in Kane County," Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said in a post on Facebook.

Aurora officials created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for victims' families.