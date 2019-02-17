Paul M. Banks talks College Basketball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Once again, fans in Illinois might have to look to the Missouri Valley Conference for representation in the tournament.

Northwestern is struggling, the Illini are surging but are digging out of a big hole from a bad non-conference season, while DePaul is better but far from the tournament.

With the NCAA Tournament selections a month from Sunday, there is a lot of work that teams here and around the country have to do to make the field.

Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net discussed the local and national outlook a month out from "March Madness" on Sports Feed. He also talked about the Addison Russell situation as well with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur.

You can watch his segments in the video above or below.