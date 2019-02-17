Police fatally shoot 17-year-old after ‘armed confrontation’

CHICAGO — Police fatally shot a 17-year-old after an “armed confrontation” Saturday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. While following the vehicle, officers saw the car strike a parked vehicle and curb before coming to a stop on the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue.

Police said a male passenger exited the vehicle and an “armed confrontation ensued,” causing an officer to discharge his weapon, striking the offender.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died Sunday.

Two weapons were recovered on the scene, police said.

The officer who fired his weapon was placed on administrative duty. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.