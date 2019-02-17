Shane Riordan talks basketball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This was the first week of about seven months of baseball talk here in Chicago, and there wasn't a shortage of topics on either side of town.

As the White Sox wait for Manny Machado's decision, they move on getting their young players ready for another season. Meanwhile the Cubs continue to work in Mesa in hopes of shaking off an early finish to the 2018 season along with an offseason full of controversies.

Shane Riordan of 670 The Score has watched both of these teams as they've opened up work during Spring Training in Arizona and spoke about it on Sunday's Sports Feed.

You can watch his discussion with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur by clicking on the video above or below.