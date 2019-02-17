For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Week starts with light snow, wintry mix likely Wednesday
-
Temperatures climb Monday, light rain ahead of cooldown
-
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Wintry mix of ice, rain and snow to last overnight, threaten morning commute
-
-
Wintry mix Wednesday, milder end to the week
-
A wintry mix Wednesday, highs in the 30s
-
Snow on the way this weekend, warmup likely next week
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
-
Freezing drizzle Wednesday night, snow possible as temperatures drop
-
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
Winds deliver arctic chill this weekend, snow possible Sunday