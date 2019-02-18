Aurora business opens doors to employees after fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — The Aurora business where five people were shot to death last week will open its doors to employees Monday.

Although employees are welcome to return, they will not work and there will be no production.

Henry Pratt Company says Monday will be an opportunity for everyone to come together after Friday's mass shooting. An employee meeting will also be held.

More than 1,500 people braved snow and freezing drizzle to attend a prayer vigil Sunday, two days after they were five people fatally shot by a longtime employee who was fired moments earlier.

The Rev. Dan Haas told those who gathered near five white crosses erected for the shooting victims outside Henry Pratt Co. that Friday's "senseless killings" left their families brokenhearted in the city.

"All of these were relatively young people — many of them were very young people. We will never know their gifts and talents. Their lives were snuffed out way too short," he said of the victims, who included a 21-year-old university student on his first day as an intern.

Haas called on God to bring comfort to the families and Aurora. He then read the names and ages of the five shooting victims, prompting waves of sobs and cries from relatives attending the vigil.

The city of Aurora tweeted that about 1,700 people attended the vigil in a snowy lot outside the industrial valve manufacturer where several ministers and a rabbi called for healing.

Authorities said Gary Martin pulled out a gun and began shooting right after hearing that he was being fired from his job of 15 years at the plant for various workplace violations. Martin, 45, was killed in a shootout with officers, ending his deadly rampage. Five police officers and a sixth plant worker were injured in the shooting and are expected to survive.

Following the prayer vigil, a group walked four-miles to the Aurora Police Department to place crosses to honor those police officers who attempted to stop Martin. The police department says its been flooded with cards, well wishes and food donations from all around.

Another vigil will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Water Street Mall. A moment of silence will be held at 1:24 p.m., the time the first round of shots were fired at Henry Pratt Co.