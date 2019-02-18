Cubs surprise kids at Advocate Children’s Hospital with trip to spring training

Posted 12:39 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:10PM, February 18, 2019

CHICAGO --  Kids battling serious illnesses got the surprise of a lifetime on Monday from the Chicago Cubs.

The young fans are all going to spring training in Mesa, Arizona.

The children ages 9 to 13 are bravely battling various illnesses including cancer, congenital heart defects and sickle cell disease.

Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivered the surprise in a video message.

"Surprise guys.  Pack your bags you're leaving for in three days for spring training  . We can't wait to see you. Go Cubs," said Hendricks in the message.

The kids head to Mesa, Arizona Thursday  and return on Saturday.

They'll get to attend the first Cubs spring training game.

They'll also hang out with players and coaches.

 

