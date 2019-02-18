Man, 57, shot and killed at homeless encampment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed Monday on Chicago’s South Side at an encampment for people experiencing homelessness.

The Chicago Fire Department said the 57-year-old man was shot near Taylor Street and Des Plaines Avenue in the South Loop around 5 p.m.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Some who live at the encampment told WGN News the two men were involved in an ongoing dispute concerned heaters and propane tanks use to stay warm. The dispute reportedly started several weeks ago.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Police said a person of interest is being questioned.