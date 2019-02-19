Funeral services set for 3 Aurora shooting victims; Henry Pratt doors remain open to employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — The suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse where five people were fatally shot won't reopen until next week, but its doors will be open to support workers, company officials said Monday.

The Henry Pratt Co. facility in Aurora, Illinois, will be open any employees who want to spend time with colleagues and counselors will be available, spokeswoman Yolanda Kokayi said. She said the warehouse tentatively won't return to full production until Feb. 25.

A Henry Pratt employee who was about to lose his job opened fire at the warehouse Friday, killing five co-workers and wounding five police officers. The gunman died in a shootout with police.

"The lives lost were not only our employees, but also fathers, husbands, grandfathers, brothers, sons and our friends," Kokayi said in an emailed statement Monday. "Their loss has left a huge void in us all."

The deceased victims were identified Saturday as:

Clayton Parks, of Elgin, Ill., a human resources manager who began working at Henry Pratt in November;

Trevor Wehner, 21, of DeKalb, Ill., a human resources intern and student at Northern Illinois University;

Russell Beyer, of Yorkville, Ill., a union chairman who worked at Henry Pratt for more than 20 years;

Vicente Juarez, of Oswego, Ill., a stock room attendant and fork lift operator who had been with the company since 2006;

and Josh Pinkard, of Oswego, Ill., a plant manager from Alabama who moved to Aurora last year.

Funeral information for three of the victims have been released. The visitation and funeral for Trevor Wehner will be Wednesday in his hometown of Sheridan. Wehner, 21, was a Northern Illinois University business student. He was killed on the first day of his internship at Henry Pratt.

The visitation and funeral for Russell Beyer will be Thursday at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. in Montgomery. Funeral service will be on Friday at same location. Beyer worked at Henry Pratt for 25 plus years and was a union shop chairman.

The visitation and funeral for Vicente Juarez will be Thursday at Dunn Family Funeral Home in Oswego. Funeral service will be Friday at same location. Juarez was a stock room attendant and fork lift operator who had been with Henry Pratt since 2006.

Services have not yet been announced yet for the other victims.

Kokayi said the company will be reviewing security protocols and "assessing how we can enhance safety." The company also has committed to cover the cost of funerals, victims' medical expenses and additional assistance to their families.

Mueller Water Products owns Henry Pratt.