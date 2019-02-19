Owner may close Lincoln Park bike shop after 2nd burglary in 3 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Burglars stole at least $20,000 worth of bicycles during an early morning break-in at a Lincoln Park shop Tuesday.

The burglars broke through the front glass door at Cycle Smithy, on the 2400 block of North Clark, before they went inside and started cutting bicycle locks.

"They cut through the front security bars. They went through all the locks," said owner Mark Mattei. "Once they got in, they cut the locks on the bikes we had on the floor."

Police say a witness reported seeing four burglars who got away with the stolen bicycles in two vehicles.

A similar break-in happened at the same shop on Jan. 27.

"The first time was $12,000 (worth of stolen bicycles). This time it's $20,000. I may have to throw in the towel and call it a day," said Mattei.

Police are not saying whether the two burglaries are connected.