Gov. Pritzker signs bill raising minimum wage to $15 by 2025

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new minimum wage bill into law on Tuesday.

Last week, the state legislature approved the measure, which would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

The current minimum wage is $8.25.

The plan will raise it to $9.25 per hour next Jan. 1. Then it will increase every year until it hits $15.

Many business groups opposed the plan, saying the increased cost could lead to job cuts.