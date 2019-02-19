Gov. Pritzker signs bill raising minimum wage to $15 by 2025

Posted 11:50 AM, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:39PM, February 19, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new minimum wage bill into law on Tuesday.

Last week, the state legislature approved the measure, which would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

The current minimum wage is $8.25.

The plan will raise it to $9.25 per hour next Jan. 1. Then it will increase every year until it hits $15.

Many business groups opposed the plan, saying the increased cost could lead to job cuts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.