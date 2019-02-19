Gov. Pritzker signs bill raising minimum wage to $15 by 2025
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a new minimum wage bill into law on Tuesday.
Last week, the state legislature approved the measure, which would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.
The current minimum wage is $8.25.
The plan will raise it to $9.25 per hour next Jan. 1. Then it will increase every year until it hits $15.
Many business groups opposed the plan, saying the increased cost could lead to job cuts.