Kenny McReynolds talks baseball and basketball on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - There was a lot going on the past few days in two sports that he follow closely.

On Tuesday, Manny Machado decided not to take a lucrative contract with the White Sox, instead choosing the offer from the Padres. This past weekend was the NBA's All-Star Game, where the struggling Bulls didn't have a representative, and the Chicago Public School championship between Curie and Morgan Park.

Kenny McReynolds of WCIU-TV discussed all of those topics during his latest appearance on Sports Feed on Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion in the video above.