Winter weather once again targets morning commute

It’s beginning to sound like a broken record, but yet another round of wintry weather is targeting the Chicago area.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect starting after midnight and continues through Wednesday afternoon.

Snow will develop between midnight and 2 a.m. and continue into the morning rush hour. Precipitation will change to a wintry mix of freezing rain, and even rain by early afternoon as temperatures break above freezing.

Snowfall amounts are likely to fall in the 1 inch to 3 inch range with a few isolated 4 inch tallies.

Allow extra time reaching your destination in the morning as slick travel and slowed travel times are likely.

