Ex-aide says Ald. Moreno asked staffers to take off shirts at bar

Posted 9:28 AM, February 20, 2019, by

CHICAGO — A former aide to Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno claims Moreno made inappropriate comments while at a bar in 2015.

According to WBEZ, the woman says Moreno suggested that staff members take off their shirts.

Moreno then reportedly said that anyone who had a better body than his would get a raise.

A spokesperson for Moreno denies the allegations.

Chicago police are investigating Moreno to determine whether he filed a false police report about having his car stolen by a former girlfriend. Moreno told WGN that it was a misunderstanding.

