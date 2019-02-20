Ex-aide says Ald. Moreno asked staffers to take off shirts at bar

CHICAGO — A former aide to Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno claims Moreno made inappropriate comments while at a bar in 2015.

According to WBEZ, the woman says Moreno suggested that staff members take off their shirts.

Moreno then reportedly said that anyone who had a better body than his would get a raise.

A spokesperson for Moreno denies the allegations.

Chicago police are investigating Moreno to determine whether he filed a false police report about having his car stolen by a former girlfriend. Moreno told WGN that it was a misunderstanding.