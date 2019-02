WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — Attorneys for a chemical plant in Willowbrook are in federal court on Wednesday to ask the EPA to allow it to reopen.

Sterigenics filed an emergency injunction on Tuesday.

Just a few days ago, the Illinois EPA shut down the plant.

Tests showed elevated concentrations in the air of an emissions that can cause cancer.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers filed several bills designed to protect residents and prohibit uncontrolled emissions.