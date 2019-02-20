Funeral services held today for youngest victim of Aurora shooting

SHERIDAN, Ill. — A visitation and funeral will be held Wednesday for the youngest victim of the shooting in Aurora.

21-year-old Trevor Wehner was a human resources intern and a Northern Illinois University business student.

Wehner was killed Friday, on the first day of his internship at the Henry Pratt Company.

His visitation is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd., 333 W. Church St., Sheridan.

He was the youngest of the five victims.

The deceased victims were identified Saturday as:

Clayton Parks, of Elgin, Ill., a human resources manager who began working at Henry Pratt in November;

Russell Beyer, of Yorkville, Ill., a union chairman who worked at Henry Pratt for more than 20 years;

Vicente Juarez, of Oswego, Ill., a stock room attendant and fork lift operator who had been with the company since 2006;

and Josh Pinkard, of Oswego, Ill., a plant manager from Alabama who moved to Aurora last year.

Services for three of the other victims will take place throughout the week.