× Patrick Kane has another memorable game in the Blackhawks’ win over the Red Wings

DETROIT – While they’ve played well over the past month, they’ve certainly played with fire in their past two games.

Up 8-5 against the Senators in the third period, the Blackhawks let the worst team in the NHL get two goals to make it a game, then held off a furious finish to hold on for the victory. On Wednesday night in Detroit, they let their opponent come all the way back from a three-goal deficit to tie the game before the end of regulation.

Luckily, their superstar bailed them out in overtime against the Red Wings, and produced another memorable moment in an outstanding season for the forward.

Patrick Kane netted a game-winning goal with 2:18 left in overtime to give the Blackhawks a 5-4 victory over Detroit at Little Caesers Arena on Wednesday night. It gives the team 61 points on the season, and for the moment puts them into the playoff picture as the second Wild Card in the Western Conference.

For Kane, the goal was one of two on the night, which extended his scoring streak to 19 games. He’s had a point in all but one game in the 2019 calendar year, with the Winter Classic game against the Bruins being the only time he failed to score.

While his 17-game assist streak came to an end against the Red Wings, it did mark the 12th time during this stretch that Kane has scored a goal, and the fourth time he had two. Kane is now at 38 goals and 54 assists for the season, both totals that approach career-highs with 21 games remaining in the season. In the 2019 calendar year, the All-Star has 16 goals and 26 assists in 20 games,